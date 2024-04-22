MINNEAPOLIS — A 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 were two of several environmental goals General Mills, Inc. made progress during the past year, according to the company’s just released Global Responsibility Report for the 2023 fiscal year. The 92-page report also highlighted the company’s progress against several nutritional goals.

General Mills said it has reduced overall GHG emissions across its entire value chain by 7% and across owned operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 51%, both since fiscal 2020, according to the report. The company already surpassed its Scope 1 and 2 goals in 2022 and is developing new ways to reduce GHG emissions across its owned operations. Moreover, this year’s largest reductions came through Scope 3 emissions (agriculture, ingredients and packaging) despite making up nearly 50% of the company’s GHG emissions.

Sustainability was another topic that was addressed in the report. As of fiscal 2023, General Mill said it has utilized regenerative techniques on more than 500,000 acres of farmland, which is more than halfway to the company’s goal of 1 million acres by 2030. In terms of renewable energy and reusable packaging, General Mills achieved 97% renewable energy and 93% recyclable or reusable packaging (by weight).

“The health of our planet and our ability to make food the world loves are inherently intertwined,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer of General Mills. “Our Climate Transition Action Plan and continued progress demonstrate how we are working from the ground up, with partners across our value chain and industry, to help solve today’s food and agriculture challenges and build a resilient future.”

The report also highlighted General Mills’ efforts to combat malnutrition in North America. As part of its North America Foodservice business, the company continues to support US Department of Agriculture feeding programs such as the School Breakfast Program (SBP), the National School Lunch Program and the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). General Mill also continues to sell more than 240 Women, Infants and Children (WIC)-eligible products as part of its 45-year partnership with the organization.

The report noted that 41% of General Mills’ global volume met the Nutrition-Forward criteria. These foods can fulfill these criteria through one of two ways: containing at least 8 grams of whole grain, a half serving of low-fat or nonfat dairy per regional definition (16% fulfilled this goal in fiscal 2023), or a half serving of fruits, vegetables or nuts/seeds; or meet 21 Code of Federal Regulations 101.65 as part of the USDA’s Healthy criteria (25% fulfilled this goal in fiscal 2023). The report found product categories that meet Nutrition-Forward standards include whole grain cereals (99%), low-fat or nonfat yogurts (74%), snack bars (76%), soups (23%), and fruits and vegetables (97%).

“General Mills has a nearly 160-year legacy of standing for good, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve had and committed to continuing that journey,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman and chief executive officer, General Mills. “When it comes to the products we make, it’s never just a box — it’s a promise that care has been taken in all aspects of making it. That promise extends beyond nutrition and great taste to our efforts to improve farmland soil health, be a responsible employer and contribute meaningfully to our communities.”