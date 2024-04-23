CINCINNATI — Klosterman Baking Co. has named Kyle Anderson senior manager of bakery excellence.

Klosterman said Anderson has more than 16 years of experience in the commercial baking industry as well as 5 years of experience in product development, quality assurance and customer fulfillment.

He previously spent four years at Toufayan Bakeries, where he held several positions at the company, including operations superintendent and R&D manager.

Anderson is also a certified baking technologist at AIB International.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Arizona.