Custom leavening systems all contain a base and leavening acids to create a reaction that provides lift in baking products, and the choice of ingredients will depend on the product, bake time and application.

“There are many leavening acids available,” said Nita Livvix, R&D manager, Clabber Girl. “Each one has a neutralizing value and will provide a reaction with the gas source. Leavening acids all have a particular rate of reaction that provides the baker with control over the gas release. The baker should decide when gas release is ideally needed for the product, then choose the best leavening acids for the application.”

Bakers must keep in mind that not all raw ingredients perform similarly, said Paul Bright, senior principal scientist, AB Mauri North America, because a common mistake is when bakers assume that all baking powders with similar ingredient legends will perform the same.

“As an example, SAPP 28 obtained from five different phosphate suppliers may produce five different gassing rates of reaction, significantly affecting the performance of a leavening system,” he explained. “As there is no standard equipment and process to measure gassing rates of reaction or acidulant solubility, each manufacturer has its own equipment and methodology to measure this specification. This can lead to production issues.”

Typically, a custom system includes a base, such as sodium bicarbonate, and one to three acids, such as monocalcium phosphate, sodium acid pyrophosphate or sodium aluminum phosphate, said Yanling Yin, director, bakery applications, Corbion.

“The baker chooses ingredients based on the product and processing attributes, such as early or late reaction; the regulatory requirement (no aluminum, for example); and health concerns like low sodium, clean label, etc.,” she said.

Yin added that when developing a custom system, bakers should inquire about the origin and quality of their ingredients, their compatibility with recipes, potential allergens, shelf life, storage requirements and costs.

“Based on their specific needs, they should ask if the supplier offers quick-reaction or delayed-reaction acids for precise leavening control,” she pointed out. “For low-sodium products, it’s important to check if there are potassium or calcium-based alternatives available, ensuring the ingredients align with their baking standards and health considerations.”

Bright said ingredient suppliers must ask bakers the right questions when approaching a new custom system, especially as it relates to their processes, formulations, desired end-product characteristics and applications.

Bakers who don’t know how to balance their leavening systems can encounter problems.

“If the baker is not knowledgeable about leavening acid neutralizing values and how to use this knowledge to balance the sodium bicarbonate, there is a good chance of error when balancing the leavening system,” Livvix said. “If the system is not balanced, there could be off flavors, undesirable color or coarse texture of the finished product.”

Custom chemical leavening systems can be a good fit for applications that have certain challenges. These specially designed systems can ensure bakers get the rise they need when they need it.

