EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Ritz Crackers, a snack brand of Mondelez International, Inc., has unveiled its latest limited-edition snack offering: Buttery-er Crackers.

The company described the crackers as being infused with extra buttery-er flavor while still capturing “the buttery flavor that fans know and love.”

“The Ritz brand has become synonymous with golden buttery flavor,” said Mayte Killeen, senior brand manager of Ritz. “With the new limited-edition Buttery-er Crackers we’re taking it to the next level for our buttery-flavor…”

The limited-edition Ritz Buttery-er Crackers will be available at nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $4.29 starting April 29.