BASEL, SWITZERLAND — BGG, an ingredients supplier based in China, has established a global headquarters in Basel, which will operate as BGG World, and is hiring sales managers in Europe and the United States.

“As we internationalize our organizational structure and operating model, we will be investing heavily in our commercial organization,” said Jürgen Nelis, newly appointed chief executive officer at BGG World. We are currently hiring several sales managers in Europe and the US, and by doing so we will more than double our customer-facing resources in these key markets.”

BGG also is diversifying in the food ingredients sector, beginning with its existing stevia and licorice extract systems. Founded in 1995, BGG procures and produces clinically tested ingredients for food and beverage products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.

“The US is where we just recently have started a first go-to-market project, using Vitosa, our next-generation stevia line, via a partner, who is specialized in the field of ketchup and other tomato-based products,” a BBG World spokesperson said. “We are currently exploring with selected customers the potential of Vitosa in their applications in order to tailor solutions to their needs, using our technology platform. These learnings will be extremely helpful for a broader rollout and subsequently also entering other food applications. As a next step we will then use technology push to offer other ingredients for the food industry, also via co-developing solutions for selected food companies.”