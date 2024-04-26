CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc.’s CoLab Tech program is returning for another year, pinpointing early-stage companies that have created innovations in nutrition, ingredients, packaging and sustainability.

The program is aimed at startups that have reached a minimum viable product in their development process and have a minimum of five employees.

Cohorts will have access to CoLab Tech’s eight-week curriculum with virtual sessions, one-on-one mentoring, and has the potential for proof-of-concept testing.

Through the program, Mondelez is seeking to grow its core categories of chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks with the help of selected cohorts. Cohorts will work together with its R&D team to accelerate growth and technologies.

“Our R&D team is at the forefront of Mondelez’s commitment to empowering people around the world to snack right,” said Ian Noble, vice president of R&D at Mondelez International. “As consumers increasingly prioritize personal well-being, planet positive choices, and more interesting eating experiences, we need to look to groundbreaking entrepreneurs who have developed new tools and technologies that enable us to continue leading the future of snacking.”

Applications are expected to close early summer. To apply, visit

.