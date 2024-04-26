AMSTERDAM — Corbion NV’s volume/mix increased 1.7% in the first quarter behind momentum within its food segment. Companywide, sales decreased 4.3% to €344.3 million ($367.9 million) from €359.6 million. The organic sales decrease was 3.4%. Adjusted EBITDA declined 2.5% to €47.2 million ($50.4 million) from €48.4 million.

Corbion’s food segment belongs to its Functional Ingredients & Solutions business, which had sales of €239.7 million, down 7% from €258.4 million. The decrease came due to declines of 5.4% in pricing and 0.9% in volume/mix. The non-food sector in Functional Ingredients & Solutions is facing temporary softness in some markets, including semiconductors, according to Corbion, which gave its first-quarter results April 26.

In Health & Nutrition, sales increased 13% to €61.2 million from €54.1 million due to a strong performance in the nutrition segment, which includes omega-3 fatty acids for the aquaculture and pet nutrition markets. Volume/mix within Health & Nutrition increased 14%.

In non-core activities, sales declined 8% to €43.4 million from €47.1 million. Corbion on April 1 completed the divestiture of its non-core emulsifier business, which decreased the expected negative impact of non-core activities in the 2024 fiscal year to minus €10 million from minus €15 million.

Corbion also belongs to a joint venture called TotalEnergies, which had sales of €31.6 billion, up 23% from €25.7 billion in the previous year’s first quarter.