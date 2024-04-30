ATLANTA — CP Kelco has completed a $60 million expansion to produce its Nutrava and Kelcosens citrus fiber in the company’s facility in Matão, Brazil, increasing total capacity to about 5,000 tonnes. The expansion provides options to incrementally expand the capacity further.

The citrus fiber products from Atlanta-based CP Kelco are upcycled from citrus peels, a byproduct of the juicing industry. Nutrava citrus fiber, which achieved upcycled certification from the Upcycled Food Association, offers water-binding, texturizing and stabilization capabilities in a range of food and beverage applications, including baked foods, condiments, dressings, soups, dairy items and plant-based products. Kelcosens citrus fiber serves as an emulsifier alternative and provides stabilization and a light skin feel in personal care products.

“We are delighted about reaching this important milestone in our growth journey with citrus fiber, which continues to demonstrate tremendous versatility and potential across many application segments and geographic markets,” said Didier Viala, president of CP Kelco. “As a result of strong collaboration amongst our global team members and customers since its commercial launch in 2019, our citrus fiber has evolved into a robust product line with growing interest and demand, especially from those interested in meeting consumers’ needs for sustainably sourced and label-friendly products.”