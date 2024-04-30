ATLANTA — CP Kelco has completed a $60 million expansion to produce its Nutrava and Kelcosens citrus fiber in the company’s facility in Matão, Brazil, increasing total capacity to about 5,000 tonnes. The expansion provides options to incrementally expand the capacity further.
The citrus fiber products from Atlanta-based CP Kelco are upcycled from citrus peels, a byproduct of the juicing industry. Nutrava citrus fiber, which achieved upcycled certification from the Upcycled Food Association, offers water-binding, texturizing and stabilization capabilities in a range of food and beverage applications, including baked foods, condiments, dressings, soups, dairy items and plant-based products. Kelcosens citrus fiber serves as an emulsifier alternative and provides stabilization and a light skin feel in personal care products.