Chemical leavening systems can be a perfect fit in frozen and refrigerated doughs, which can pose challenges. These can be overcome with the right formulation.

“For frozen dough applications, an encapsulated baking powder or baking soda is recommended as a protective mechanism for chemical leavening stability because immature reaction could happen during frozen dough storage when free water is available,” said Yanling Yin, director, bakery applications, Corbion.

Nita Livvix, R&D manager, Clabber Girl, also mentioned using encapsulated sodium bicarbonate, especially when doughs have fruit or other acidic ingredients, although she cautioned that this ingredient can be costly.

“As an alternative, adding additional sodium bicarbonate over and above the amount neutralized with leavening acids can also help to alleviate the issue of loss of gas while frozen,” she said. “Using a leavening system with a minimal amount of gas release with liquid and the remainder with heat can also help.”

Paul Bright, senior principal scientist, AB Mauri North America, stressed the importance of working with chemical leavening suppliers.

“Chemical leavening suppliers and formulators can utilize their technical knowledge on ingredient and application functionality in order to produce baking powders that meet the bespoke customer needs and challenges,” he said.

This article is an excerpt from the April 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Chemical Leavening, click here.