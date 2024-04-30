TINLEY PARK, ILL. — The Retail Bakers of America (RBA) has named Marissa Sertich Velie as its executive director. Velie steps into this role following more than five years as the education and certification director. Earlier she was a certification coordinator at the RBA.

Velie has been an adjunct professor at The Culinary Institute of America since August 2015.

Prior to joining the RBA in 2018, Velie was a contributing writer and assistant editor at Valley Table . Earlier, she was a cake decorator and baker at Ella’s Bellas Gluten-Free Bakery. She also has worked as a contributing writer at Honest Cooking, an editorial fellow and contributing writer at Serious Eats, an opening pastry chef at The Roundhouse at Beacon Falls, and a teaching assistant at The Culinary Institute of America, Singapore.

“Most recently, in her role as our certification and education director, Marissa was instrumental in creating programs and partnerships that have taken our pillar of education to the next level,” said Scott Calvert, president of the board at the RBA. “Having an extensive background in education and the food industry, Marissa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization. As we continue to navigate through the dynamic landscape of the baking industry, Marissa’s strategic vision and leadership skills will be invaluable in driving the RBA’s mission forward. Her passion for promoting excellence in baking education, fostering innovative partnerships, and advocating for the interests of our members aligns perfectly with the values of the RBA.”