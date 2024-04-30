CHICAGO — Noelle O’Mara is joining Conagra Brands, Inc. as its new executive vice president, new platforms and acquisitions, effecti Noelle O' Mara

Source: Conagra Brands, Inc.

ve May 6.

In her role, O’Mara will identify and scale new organic growth platforms and acquisitions, which will include strategy, product innovation, commercialization, synergy capture, and in-market execution, according to the company.

Most recently, O’Mara was group president of prepared foods at Tyson Foods. She joined Tyson Foods in April 2016 as vice president new business models and held several leadership positions within the company. Before her tenure with Tyson Foods, she was senior category business director, desserts portfolio at Kraft Foods Group. She had been with Kraft Foods Group since June 2002, where she joined as assistant brand manager to senior brand manager.





“Noelle’s leadership and track record of delivering results will be instrumental in advancing Conagra’s ambition to further scale emerging brands,” said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. “While delivering an ambitious innovation and growth strategy.”