LOS ANGELES — Caulipower has named Tyler Ricks as its new chief executive officer. Ricks has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2022.

Ricks succeeds Marc Seguin, who is stepping down from the position. Seguin joined the company as CEO in March 2022.

Ricks joins the company from Super Coffee, where he most recently was CEO. He joined Super Coffee in March 2022 as president.

“Tyler’s exemplary leadership skills and experience are the perfect fit for Caulipower and our next phase of growth driven by innovation,” said Gail Becker, founder of Caulipower. “With his 30 years of experience across food and beverage, and half of that time focused on premium better-for-you brands, the company could not be in more reliable hands. I am absolutely thrilled to see what the future holds with Tyler on board. He is the best in the business.”

Before his tenure with Super Coffee, Ricks was an operating adviser at Continental Grain Co. He has been an executive and investor at several companies, including Plum Organics, Bear Naked Granola, Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt, Wholesome Sweeteners, among others.

Before he was CEO at Caulipower, Seguin was chief sales marketing officer at GT’s Living Foods. Earlier, he was chief revenue officer at Plus.