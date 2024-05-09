TORONTO — Bimbo Canada, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, said it plans to close its bakery in Levis, Que., the first week of July. Production will shift to other baking plants in the region, Bimbo said. The plant bakes white pan bread, whole and cracked wheat bread and multigrain bread.

Bimbo said the decision to close the facility was driven in large part by the company’s efforts to drive productivity improvements in operations through better efficiency, increasing capacity utilization and reducing overall costs.

“Bimbo Canada is committed to building a sustainable company to meet our long-term business objectives,” said Marie-Ève Royer, president of Bimbo Canada. “Since 2014, the company has invested more than $500 million in Canada, with $160 million of that in Quebec. While we have made every effort to sustain and build the business, over time, site utilization and production have steadily declined. It was a tough decision to close this bakery, and I will personally ensure that we do everything possible to ease the impact on our people and encourage them to seek employment at other Bimbo Canada facilities that are hiring.”

The facility closing will impact approximately 95 employees, Bimbo said.

Headquartered in Etobicoke, Ont., Bimbo Canada operates 16 baking plants, 11 distribution centers and 183 depots across Canada.