WASHINGTON — At a Celebration of Modern Agriculture at the National Mall in Washington, representatives of leading wheat and wheat foods groups gathered. From left, Bill Dumais, American Bakers Association; Jane DeMarchi, North American Millers’ Association; Chandler Goule, National Association of Wheat Growers; Jake Westin, NAWG; and Catherine Miller, US Wheat Associates. Bread in the foreground was baked by Didier Rosada, a master baker with Uptown Bakers, Hyattsville, Md. The celebration was held May 6-8 near the US Department of Agriculture headquarters, on the south side of the Mall. The event showcased advancing agricultural technology as utilized by growers and ranchers and offered by equipment makers and input suppliers.