WOODBRIDGE, NJ. — Gluten-free cookie manufacturer Mightylicious is making its first foray into the flour category with three new gluten-free blends: all purpose flour, vegan all-purpose flour and vegan chocolate brownie mix.

The blends are “made from top-quality, superfine rice flour for a neutral flavor,” Mightylicious said. The flour is milled specifically for baking and can give a soft texture to a wide range of baking recipes, including pancakes, brownies, bread and more. The flours contain no other key allergens and are both kosher and non-GMO verified, Mightylicious said.

All three Mightylicious gluten-free flour blend varieties are available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $8.99.