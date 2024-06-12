WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), the Western Hemisphere’s largest event for the global grain-based foods industry, has named Sosland Publishing as the exclusive Platinum Media Sponsor and Official Media Provider for its triennial event, scheduled for Sept. 13-17, 2025, in Las Vegas.

With this designation, Sosland Publishing will help IBIE drive awareness and participation through multimedia promotions and targeted marketing opportunities as well as convey news and reports of show developments in print and electronic communications.

The company’s extensive media portfolio reaches more than 500,000 baking industry professionals across its leading brands, including bake, Baking & Snack, Food Business News, Milling & Baking News, Pet Food Processing, Supermarket Perimeter, World Grain and bakingbusiness.com. Sosland also produces insider industry reports that serve international and domestic markets and will share its unmatched industry research and knowledge in on-site programming.

“So much of our success can be attributed to the great partnerships we’ve had with media, including our relationship with Sosland Publishing,” said Jorge Zarate, IBIE chairman and senior vice president of global operations and engineering at Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. “For more than 50 years, IBIE has benefited from Sosland’s unparalleled reputation as a leading source for industry news and information. Through our ongoing alliance, we aim to extend the reach of our IBIE 2025 promotional efforts, engage an even wider and more diverse audience, and ensure IBIE delivers the most valuable experience possible.”

IBIE also has named Sosland Publishing as the Official Media Provider for the 2025 event. In this capacity, Sosland will oversee all aspects of sales and advertising for the IBIE Official Show Directory, Retailer’s Guidebook, Show Dailies and the INSIDE IBIE Pre-Show Guide. Sosland also manages content for the Innovation Showcase, Countdown to IBIE and Good Morning IBIE newsletters, and advertising on the IBIE website and mobile app. BEMA will remain the lead on IBIE sponsorships.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a partner who shares our unwavering dedication to enriching the industry,” said Meyer Sosland, chief operating officer and executive editor of Sosland Publishing. “Together, we can drive innovation and excellence in a way that meets the needs of bakers and suppliers across the industry.”

For more information about advertising opportunities, contact media@bakingexpo.com. For more information about IBIE 2025, please visit www.bakingexpo.com.