WASHINGTON — Citing a massive cut in funding for international food aid, a diverse group of organizations and companies, including the North American Millers’ Association, is urging members of the House Appropriations Committee to oppose the fiscal 2025 funding bill as it currently stands.

Funding for the US international food aid program, P.L.480 Title II Food for Peace would be slashed in the bill by 38% to $1 billion, a $619 million cut from fiscal year 2024 and even more dramatically, 60%, from the $2.5 billion authorized level.

“Catastrophically, this further cut comes at a time of unprecedented global hunger with the UN World Food Programme stating that as many as 783 million people are facing chronic hunger, and more than 309 million are experiencing acute levels of food insecurity, 42 million of whom are on the brink of starvation or worse,” the group said. “Now is not the time to slow the provision of much-needed aid.”

Among the roughly 100 signatories to the letter, in addition to NAMA, were Didion Milling, Inc.; Grain Millers, Inc.; LifeLine Foods; REPCO; and SEMO Milling LLC; in addition to non-governmental organizations such as Oxfam America and Save the Children.

The House Agriculture Committee in May approved the legislative draft by a vote of 33 to 21.

In a joint public-private partnership, key segments of the US economy, including growers, millers, mariners, port workers and private voluntary organizations, together with the US government, have “developed the strongest frontline response to urge global food insecurity,” the group said.

In addition to helping its recipients, Food for Peace provides a boost for US economic and national security interests.

“Ultimately, this kind of foreign assistance program helps create a firm foundation for vulnerable communities to grow and prosper, which is why many former food-aid recipient countries are now among the most important US trading partners,” the group said.

Describing US international food aid as standing “among the world’s most critical” foreign assistance efforts, the group urged the committee to “reject the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025, with its current reduction to Food for Peace.”