MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Lisa Papaloni has been promoted to senior director of strategy, marketing and innovation for North America at Aspire Bakeries. She most recently was director of strategy, marketing and innovation for North America since September 2023.

Papaloni has been with Aspire Bakeries since April 2019, when she joined the company as marketing director for Canada. Over the past five years she also has worked as marketing director for Canada, North America quick-service restaurants.

Prior to Aspire Bakeries Papaloni was marketing manager at Scotts Canada for nine years. She also has worked as a consultant at Felix Global Corp., senior brand manager at Kellogg Canada, consumer marketing manager at Maple Leaf Foods, brand manager at Novartis Consumer Health and brand manager at Borden Foods.