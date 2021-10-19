NEWARK, CALIF. — Aspire Bakeries on Oct. 12 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Otis Spunkmeyer baking plant in Newark, celebrating the opening of a new frozen cookie dough line. Otis Spunkmeyer cookie dough is sold to foodservice, retail and convenience operators in frozen pucks and baked fresh on-site.

“This is a very exciting day for Aspire Bakeries as we introduce a new Otis Spunkmeyer frozen cookie dough line to our Newark, Calif., bakery,” said Tyson Yu, chief executive officer of Aspire Bakeries. “Otis Spunkmeyer is truly a favorite brand — consumers love our cookies and muffins — and have for more than 40 years. This signifies our growth and our laser focus on meeting our customers’ needs through innovation and increased capacity. Otis Spunkmeyer is the No. 1 foodservice cookie and muffin brand — we sell to all 50 states — and you’ll even find our cookies in other countries.”

In addition to the new frozen cookie dough line, Aspire Bakeries has begun construction on a sweet baked goods innovation lab at the Newark baking plant. The lab will feature combination microwave/convection/radiant heat ovens and analytical instruments that the company said will create “the next generation of cookies, muffins, bars and cakes for Otis Spunkmeyer and its customers.”