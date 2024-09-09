DALLAS — Nothing Bundt Cakes has named Wanda Williams its new chief operations officer. In her new role, Williams will manage operations, team development and communications for more than 600 bakeries throughout the United States and Canada.

Prior to joining Nothing Bundt Cakes, Williams accumulated extensive expertise in launching franchise recruitment programs, managing operations strategies and driving substantial revenue growth, the company said. She was previously the head of global franchising at Yum! Brands, where she worked with more than 1,500 franchisees and led overall franchise system management and franchisee relations across four major brands. She was also the vice president of operations at the Yum! subsidiary Pizza Hut, where she instituted innovative technology and contactless operating procedures to enhance restaurant and delivery experiences. Other companies Williams has worked for include Waste Management and HBO.

Nothing Bundt Cakes said Williams’ appointment comes as the company undergoes an “aggressive growth initiative,” with plans to open its 1,000th location by 2027.