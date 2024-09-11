NEW YORK — The Campbell Soup Co.’s management team is proposing changing the company name to The Campbell’s Co. The proposed change is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s annual meeting in November.

“This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio,” said Mark Clouse, president and chief executive officer.

The proposal follows the company’s significant investments in such companies as Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. in 2018 and Sovos Brands earlier this year. While soup remains a core category for the company’s Meals & Beverages business unit, its share of total company sales has fallen as the business has expanded into new categories.