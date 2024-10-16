Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The steep inflation of recent years took a slice out of pizza’s momentum following its boom during the pandemic. The category is rebounding, however, with frozen and especially deli pizzas posting strong unit growth over the past year, according to Circana data. Many consumers are returning to this versatile comfort food, whether it’s for a pizza night, birthday party or an emergency dinner option.

“That’s the greatest thing about pizza. It’s not a one-trick pony, there are many reasons, many occasions that people are eating it,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor for consumer goods and foodservice insights, Circana.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Lyons Wyatt offers insights into pizza’s resiliency and how the category can build on its newfound momentum.

“Innovation is the way for the category to find incremental growth,” she emphasized. “It has been for years.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to uncover what’s hot in the pizza category and what’s on the horizon.

