While technology can elevate the skill set needed to work in a bakery, easy-to-use systems are flattening the learning curve and improving operators’ ability to respond to production issues.

“Technology makes machine use and the process easier for employees with less experience,” said Johnson Yu, test baker/demonstrator, Rondo. “Machines have intuitive interfaces and clear instructions to direct production.”

Technology allows systems to provide clear and direct information and instructions to a bakery’s employees, allowing them to effectively complete their daily tasks on a line. Step-by-step instructions can even show bakery operators how to troubleshoot when something goes wrong.

“On-demand critical information availability at the tip of your finger can vastly improve the quality and quantity of production capabilities,” said Joe Scarpa, lead electrical engineer, Gemini Bakery Equipment.

Operator interfaces can also host videos and manuals to train operators or refresh them on the production room floor when needed.

“Incorporation of how-to videos, integrated drive technologies, sensor diagnostics, schematics and manuals allow system designers to provide more intuitive user interfaces and pass their knowledge to the end user,” Scarpa said.

