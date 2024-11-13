Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

For Billy Manzo, pizza is an obsession. A way of life. A representation of everything he stands for. So when the chef, certified master pizzaiolo and founder of Billy Manzo Pizza, West Palm Beach, Fla., entered the frozen pizza segment, he knew he needed to make the best. That’s why he embraced his roots and chose to manufacture the pizza in Italy, using only the finest ingredients and refusing to compromise on quality.

“I had to go to Italy because I needed in my heart to go back to where I came from,” Manzo said. “Mentally I had to go backwards to go forward.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Manzo shares his journey crafting the perfect frozen pizza, the challenges he faced along the way and why it was all worth it.

“When we went [to Italy] it was like getting pizza baptized again,” he said. “It’s really an exciting time for frozen pizza because I really truly feel as if I’ve created the best frozen pizza in the world.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn how Manzo pulled off his perfect pizza.

