MINNEAPOLIS — Milk Specialties Global, a producer of milk and whey protein ingredients that was established in 1949 in Eden Prairie, Minn., has changed its name to Actus Nutrition. The rebranding will enable the company to operate in the health, well-being and nutritional ingredients categories, according to the company.

The company’s human nutrition business manufactures whey and milk protein ingredients used primarily in the sports nutrition and functional foods markets. The company also produces whey and milk protein isolates, concentrates, hydrolysates, caseins and caseinates, functional fats and carbohydrates.

The company, which operates 12 manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Idaho and California, also offers private label products for the sports nutrition market.

“The name Actus Nutrition perfectly reflects our company’s identity and the promising market opportunities ahead,” said David Lenzmeier, chief executive officer of Actus Nutrition. “With powerful tailwinds and long-term trends accelerating the growth of our core target markets, Actus Nutrition is poised for tremendous future success.

“Since inception, we have always been committed to creating a more responsible nutrition ingredients supply chain, and we look forward to supporting our customers and suppliers as we continue to revolutionize how the world uses whey proteins and other essential nutrition ingredients.”

Milk Specialties Global was acquired by Butterfly, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, in the first quarter of 2023 from American Securities LLC.

“Actus Nutrition is the ‘brand behind the brands’ to many of the world’s leading providers of protein and nutritional supplements,” said Aaron Kirkbride, managing director of Butterfly Equity. “We are thrilled for the company to launch this new name and branding initiative that we believe more accurately reflects the immense opportunity in front of the business as a leader in the global nutrition space.”