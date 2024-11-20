Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:





Good pizza starts with a good crust, especially as varieties like Detroit-style, stuffed and Chicago tavern-style are what’s hot in the category. To a growing number of pizza consumers, a quality crust is no longer an afterthought.

To pull off the quality consumers are hungry for, pizza makers must stay atop all variables when it comes to their dough, including temperature, mixing time, fermentation time and more.

“If there are too many variables, you have an inconsistency in your pizza, and that provides change of flavor, change of texture, and that’s something people want to avoid,” said Ralf Tschenscher, baking business development manager for Lesaffre.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Tschenscher shares how bakers can manage these variables and select the best ingredients to optimize their doughs.

“Really understanding the functionality and the process and that it is consistent is very important to optimizing your formulations,” he said.

Check out the season finale of Since Sliced Bread to learn how to create a better dough, a better crust and a better pizza.

