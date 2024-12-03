NEW YORK — Andy Muller has joined IFF as president of Food Ingredients.

Prior to joining IFF, Muller most recently was president of functional ingredients and solutions at Corbion, where he focused on the bakery, meat, dairy, confectionery, beverage, pet food and biochemicals industries. Earlier, he was with DuPont Nutrition & Health for nearly 12 years, working as a senior vice president of global sales, marketing and innovations, regional president of North America and Mexico, and vice president of flavors for the Americas. Prior to DuPont, he was a regional president NAFTA at Danisco USA, Inc. He also has spent time as a vice president of sales NAM at Firmenich, vice president of sales at Sensient and vice president of Latin America and Caribbean at Bush Boake Allen.

Muller studied chemistry at the University of Sciences in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Andy is an agile specialty ingredients executive with decades of experience as a technical and commercial leader, P&L owner and entrepreneur,” IFF said. “He holds a wealth of experience in technology value-capture, integrating innovation and supply chains, and building compelling value proposition for customers. As president of Food Ingredients, he supports IFF’s focus on delivering growth and value through this important business unit.”