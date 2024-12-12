MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Furlani Foods has agreed to acquire Cole’s Quality Foods in a transaction that would bring together two leading brands in the garlic bread category. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Founded in 1943, Cole’s Quality Foods introduced its frozen garlic bread to North America. The company also offers items such as Texas toast and breadsticks. The company, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., operates two production facilities in Muskegon, Mich., and North Liberty, Iowa. Cole’s Quality Foods products are sold at US retailers under the Cole’s brand.

“We are proud to bring Cole’s, its brand and its long history into the Furlani family,” said Jonathan Kawaja, chief executive officer of Furlani Foods. “Combining these companies means we can bring our customers an expanded product line, greater capacity and improved service. It supports our ability to grow, ensuring a bright future.”

Furlani Foods, founded in 1984, offers garlic bread products such as garlic Texas toast loaves, rolls and breadsticks sold under its own brands and as private label and foodservice products. The company operates baking plants in Oak Creek, Wis., and Mississauga, making specialty topped bread products to retailers and foodservice companies in North America.