WILLSBORO, NY. — Organic flour miller Champlain Valley Milling Corp. has ceased operations and closed after nearly 40 years, North Country Public Radio (NCPR) reported.

Champlain Valley Milling did not provide a reason for its closure, but the Essex County Industrial Development Agency told NCPR that the company had been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency said it was notified of the closure on Dec. 10.

Founded in Westport, NY, the 100% organic mill expanded production after renovating and moving into a 26,500-square-foot building in Willsboro in 2018. The company’s products are focused on organic flours and grains.

The mill had grain storage of 23,000 bus and a daily capacity of 480 cwts for branded and private labels in 5-, 10-, 25- and 50-lb bags, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s

. The company sourced wheat, durum, rye, corn, and ancient grains buckwheat, emmer and spelt for its products.

2025 Grain & Milling Annual