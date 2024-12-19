Today’s consumer is snacking more than ever. Fifty-six percent of Americans say they can’t finish the day without a snack, and snacks now account for half of all eating occasions, according to the Hartman Group.

The industry’s premier trade show, SNAXPO, is growing right alongside the category. SNAXPO25, which will be held March 30-April 1 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., is expected to draw 1,600 attendees and 170 exhibitors, a 25% increase over its 2023 edition. The show expects 600 international attendees as well, more than double from 2023.

“SNAXPO is a one-of-a-kind event that offers invaluable opportunities for the global snack industry to gain relevant insights and build lasting relationships,” said David Walsh, vice president, membership and communications, SNAC International.

SNAXPO is held every other year, alternating with SNAC International’s SNX event. While the latter is a smaller, conference-style gathering, SNAXPO touts itself as the only vertically integrated supply chain trade show for the industry.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations of snack manufacturing equipment, see packaging machinery in action, explore innovative packaging materials and discover emerging ingredients, seasonings and flavors,” Walsh said.

SNAXPO25 will expand on some of the most successful features of its previous show, including the Startups Hub and Co-Man Central.

“The Startups Hub is open to startups, entrepreneurs and early-stage snack brands, offering opportunities to connect with industry peers, gain inspiration, innovate and explore solutions to drive business success,” Walsh said. “The Co-Man Central Pavilion is dedicated to helping both startups and established brands find the right contract manufacturers and packaging partners.”

The returning Knowledge Zone will feature sessions on snack flavor trends, co-manufacturing, Latin American snack trends, regulatory updates, and packaging and sustainability. At the SNAC Bites pavilion, speakers will host 30-minute sessions on groundbreaking ideas, insights and technologies tackling the industry’s biggest challenges.

The Flavor Showdown is also returning, where attendees can sample innovative snacks from flavor companies battling for the title of the best sweet and savory flavors.

And, yes, the puppies will be back, too. Attendees can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the show floor and get some much-needed relaxation and snuggles at the SNAXPO Puppy Park.

While the snack industry is faced with challenges, including stagnating volume sales and continued high prices, Walsh anticipates a resurgence for the category.

“Recent reports from the Federal Reserve suggest an upward trend, making it an exciting time to witness growth and innovation across both large and small companies,” he said. “SNAXPO remains at the forefront of innovation and education, helping producers stay ahead of evolving consumer preferences.”

To register, visit snaxpo.com/register/. To exhibit, visit snaxpo.com/exhibitors/. To explore all show features, visit snaxpo.com/taste-the-snaxpo-experience/.