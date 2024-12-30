Bakers investing in a new mixer must ensure the one they choose is optimized for their operation’s needs —both today and in the future.

It’s critical mixers are sized correctly for a baker’s throughput, said Bill Everett, global account manager, Peerless, a technology brand of Coperion.

“Using a mixer that is ‘close enough’ in size can lead to higher overall cost of ownership,” he said. “Conversely, a mixer that is too large won't mix or develop dough correctly.”

Future production demands must also be considered.

“If there’s a possibility of increasing productivity or adding new recipes in the future, opting for a batch mixer can be a wise choice,” said Mélanie Gay, marketing manager, VMI, a Coperion technology brand. “For instance, a vertical batch mixer allows for easy scalability; you can simply add more mixers to your line as demand increases.”

For bakers producing a variety of doughs or looking to expand their product portfolios, a versatile mixer is a smart investment. Diosna’s Wendel mixers, for example, can handle nearly all doughs for capacities ranging from 160 kg to 600 kg, said Ronald Falkenberg, regional sales director USA and Canada, Diosna, a technology brand of Coperion.

“The frequency inverter allows for moving between rigid kneading steps and for great product flexibility,” he said. “The two robust Wendel tools are also strong enough for mixing soft to even hard gingerbread and bar mass.”

To help guarantee they pick the right mixer for their production line, testing is best, said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Equipment. This can often be done at a supplier’s innovation center.

“If you can arrange to evaluate the quality of the dough from a mixer similar in design to the style of mixer being considered in your bakery, this allows you to minimize the other factors and focus the evaluation on the mixed doughs,” he said.

This article is an excerpt from the December 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Mixing, click here.