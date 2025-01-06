EDDYVILLE, IOWA — Cargill on Dec. 23 filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with Iowa Workforce Development notifying the state of its intent to lay off 29 employees at its Eddyville facility. The layoffs are expected to take place by Feb. 5.

The Eddyville plant is a corn milling facility that produces citric acid, corn oil, corn syrup, dextrose, ethanol and high-fructose corn syrup, according to the 2025 Grain & Milling Annual published by Sosland Publishing Co.

The announcement comes less than a month after Cargill said it would

. The move comes in the wake of weak financial performance during fiscal 2024 and a restructuring of the business.