WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Following a “strategic review,” Ingredion Inc. said it planned to cease operations as of Jan. 6 at its plant protein concentrates and flour manufacturing facility in Vanscoy, Sask.

In a Form 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Dec. 31, the specialty ingredients solutions provider said it plans to sell the facility and property but had not entered into a sales contract as of the filing.

The Vanscoy facility was obtained by Westchester-based Ingredion as part of its November 2020 acquisition of Verdient Foods. In August 2021, Ingredion unveiled new production capabilities to produce specialty pulse-based concentrates and flours from peas, lentils and fava beans.

The added capacity, which included a new production line with proprietary processing technology, enabled manufacturers to use on-trend plant-based proteins across a broader range of food and pet food applications, according to the company.

Ingredion said it expects to incur pre-tax non-recurring charges of approximately $66 million under the closure plan, of which about $65 million is expected to be impairment charges relating to fixed-asset and inventory write-downs. About $1 million in cash expenditures, including employee-related costs and other termination-related expenses are anticipated. About 20 employees will be affected.

The charges are expected to be largely recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the remainder spanning into fiscal 2025, Ingredion said.

Ingredion turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. In 2023, the company had annual net sales of $8 billion.