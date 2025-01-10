LONDON — Valeo Foods Group has finalized its acquisition of I.D.C. Holding, which makes wafers, biscuits, confectionery and chocolate snacks in Europe. The company fits with Valeo Foods Group’s sweet snacking platform and would form the cornerstone of Valeo’s operations in the Eastern European market, according to Valeo. The transaction first was announced in September 2024.

I.D.C. snack brands, including Horalky, Mila and Lina, are found across Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary. I.D.C., which is based in Slovakia and employs 1,500, had net sales of nearly €200 million in 2023.

“We are delighted to complete this acquisition and welcome the team to Valeo Foods Group,” said Ronald Kers, chief executive officer of Valeo Foods. “The acquisition of I.D.C. Holding introduces complementary brands and opens the door to significantly strengthening our position in the Central and Eastern European market and solidifying our leading position with our international retail partners.

“We are confident our market strategies will drive profitable growth through enhanced distribution, greater penetration and a cost-efficient supply chain. We expect the strength of our combined organizations to create value for years to come. With I.D.C. Holding joining Valeo Foods Group we can continue to build on our solid foundation underpinned by market leading brands, operational excellence and a strategic focus on becoming the undisputed sweet treats champion of Europe.”

Valeo Foods Group’s existing businesses includes the CandyPlus operation in the Czech Republic, the Balconi business in Italy and the Schluckwerder business in Germany. The Valeo portfolio includes over 80 brands found in I06 countries. Global investment firm Bain Capital owns Valeo Foods Group.

I.D.C. Holding dates back to 1992 when I.D.C. s.r.o. was established in Prague. The company the same year privatized Pecivárne Sered’. In 1993 it privatized the state-owned Figaro Trnava, thus becoming the owner of two factories.