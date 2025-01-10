KANSAS CITY — Daniel (Danny) T. Hogerty III has been named chairman at D. Thomas + Associates while Joseph (Joe) P. Marx and Philip (Phil) Burris have been appointed co-presidents.

Burris began his career at Krispy Kreme and joined Kansas City-based D. Thomas in 2006. Hogerty and Marx started their careers at PPC Flex in Elk Grove Village, Ill., in 1987 and 1989, respectively. After joining D. Thomas, they eventually became partners. All three D. Thomas leaders are involved in industry organizations such as the American Bakers Association, BEMA, ATBI, MWATB1, Privy Council and the Bakers’ Dozen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Danny, Joe and Phil to the leadership team,” said Brad Burris, chairman. “Their experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve. We look forward to supporting them in their new roles and contributing to the ongoing success of D. Thomas + Associates.”

President Mike Monea added, “We are excited to see the next generation of leaders take the helm. We will continue to be actively involved in the company, providing guidance and support in leadership and advisory roles.”

D. Thomas, a provider of sales, service and support for the packaging industry, was founded in 1973 by Daniel Thomas Hogerty II and James R. Lynch.

“We are honored to carry on the legacy that Jim Lynch and Dan Hogerty II established in 1973 and Brad Burris enhanced when he joined as partner in 1986,” said Daniel T. Hogerty III. “Their commitment to building strong relationships and providing exceptional service has been the cornerstone of our success. We will continue to uphold these values as we lead the company into the future.”