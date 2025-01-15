BALTIMORE — Schmidt Baking, a division of the H&S Family of Bakeries, has introduced a line of bread under the Old Thyme brand: Artisan’s Choice.

Schmidt Baking said the line will include savory, sweet and better-for-you products. The line’s three varieties include: Italian Rustico, which is made with olive oil, sea salt, garlic and onion; Rustic Brioche, which is a sweet, indulgent loaf that is dairy and egg free; and Ancient Grains & Seeds, which is made with sprouted wheat flour and ancient grains.

A spokesperson said the goal of the new line is “to meet the needs of the consumer who is more selective of the quantity of bread they add to their basket when purchasing bread.”

“Research shows that food waste is a growing concern for people in the US,” the spokesperson said. “Offering smaller, ‘perfect portions’ in a 14-oz loaf is a way to reduce potential food waste.”