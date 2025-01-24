OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Paul Bastasch, longtime leader of United Bakery Equipment Co. (UBE), died on Jan. 17. He was 82.

Born one of six children to Frank and Frances Bastasch in Portland, Ore., he attended Central Catholic High School before graduating from Seattle University in 1964.

Bastasch joined the Air Force Reserves later that year and completed basic training in Texas.

In 1970, he joined UBE, a company founded by Bastasch’s brother, Frank, in Kansas City, Kan. He managed one of the company’s factories in Lenexa, Kan.

Bastasch was an active participant in the baking industry, serving both the American Society of Baking and BEMA.

Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters, Bastasch is survived by his wife, Kathy; their children, Elizabeth, Michael and Stephen; grandson, Josh; great-grandchildren, Aria and Addison; his brother, Tom (Beth); and brother-in-law, Mike Driscoll (Lee).