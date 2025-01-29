DES MOINES, IOWA — Kemin Industries has introduced a line of plant extract blends called Olessence. Olessence is an antioxidant solution designed to help manufacturers boost flavor while also preserving freshness in packaged baked foods and snack foods, according to Kemin.

The line uses extracts, including olive fruit, rosemary, green tea and tocopherols for various applications.

“This new line effectively delays staling and color and flavor deterioration, as the naturally occurring polyphenols in olive leaf extract help to stabilize fats and oils by curbing the onset of rancidity,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “By harnessing the natural properties of olive extract, Kemin helps manufacturers ensure quality and extend the shelf life of bakery products, catering to the evolving clean label demands of consumers.”