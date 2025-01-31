WASHINGTON — Industry groups are watching closely in the wake of a freeze on federal grants and loans, announced by the Trump administration, triggering fears food assistance programs could be adversely affected. The freeze, announced Jan. 28, was paused that day by a federal judge and then rescinded a day later by the administration.

In announcing the freeze, the administration said the move was part of ensuring agencies comply with executive orders announced by the president during his first days in office.

From the start, the White House said the pause would not apply to Medicare and Social Security benefits, or grants and loans that are directly provided to individuals. Still, the funding freeze raised questions about the status of numerous programs that directly benefit individuals but are not directly provided by the federal government.

Problems state officials and non-profit groups experienced with federal funding portals raised concerns voiced by industry leaders and other government officials about other programs administered at the state level, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

More than 10% of Americans are fed by SNAP, according to research released last year by Circana, making the program foundational to the US food industry.

While the White House said SNAP benefits were not supposed to be affected by the freeze, the fate of other food assistance programs was even more uncertain. For instance, a spokesperson for Meals on Wheels, a program that feeds 2.2 million seniors, said the group believes the program “would still be subjected to the proposed funding freeze.”

Jane DeMarchi, president of the North American Millers’ Association, said the flurry of development during the week demonstrates the high stakes involved in policies currently being deliberated.

“While it is still the very early days of the Trump administration and the situation has been fluid, NAMA and other agriculture and food industry organizations are watching developments related to government spending and trade closely,” she said. “This past week was a reminder of the many ways in which government touches all of our lives. NAMA joins other associations across food and agriculture in remaining committed to working with the administration to support science and risk-based policy making.”

She pledged to ensure the millers voices will be heard in Washington regarding the importance of affordable food for Americans and the value of US food aid around the world.

“We will be clearly communicating the many ways in which the millers contribute to making food healthy and affordable here in the US,” DeMarchi said. “NAMA members are also proud of the role they play in alleviating world hunger and will work to ensure milled products can continue to provide important nutritional support through in-kind US international food aid programs."

The interests of the commercial baking industry also will be defended, said Rasma Zvaners, vice president of government relations at the American Bakers Association.

“We are committed to protecting and promoting the interests of the commercial baking industry through our advocacy efforts in Washington,” she said. “We are actively monitoring the evolving situation regarding government programs like WIC, SNAP, and others vital to our sector. As things continue to develop, we are prepared to partner with new state and federal leadership to advocate for policies that support the industry. We are confident in our ability to build a strong bipartisan network of champions in government to address these critical issues.”