ATCHISON, KAN. —MGP Ingredients, Inc. has promoted Michael Buttshaw to president of the company’s Ingredient Solutions business unit. He most recently was vice president of sales for Ingredient Solutions. In his new role Buttshaw will oversee the development of the company’s Ingredient Solutions business.

“Mike’s deep experience in the food ingredient industry throughout his career, including more than a decade of leadership at MGP, made him an ideal choice for the new position of president, Ingredient Solutions,” said Brandon Gall, interim president and chief executive officer and chief financial officer of MGPI. “Under Mike’s leadership, we believe the Ingredient Solutions business will achieve new milestones and further strengthen its position as an industry leader.”

The company’s Ingredient Solutions business produces specialty wheat proteins and starches for the commercial baking industry. Its lines include Arise, Fibersym and Proterra.

Buttshaw joined MGPI in December 2014 from Custom Food Ingredients, where he previously was vice president of sales, custom food ingredients. Earlier, he was vice president sales and marketing at Penford Food Ingredients.

Buttshaw also was with Hormel Foods for approximately 20 years holding various leadership positions. There, he was in such areas as quality assurance, process engineering, retail sales and national sales and marketing for the company’s specialty products division.