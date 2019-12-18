HERSHEY, PA. — Four executives have been tapped to join the Hershey Co. leadership team as four others step down to retire or pursue opportunities outside of the company.

“Our strong momentum over the course of 2019 positions the company well as we plan for 2020,” said Michele Buck, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Hershey Co. “Today’s announced leadership changes further support our growth trajectory and reflect the confidence I have in our talent development process. Hershey continues to advance its vision of becoming an innovative snacking powerhouse, and these executive changes elevate proven commercial operators into leadership roles that will create strong business continuity, enhance strategic and analytical expertise, and bring fresh perspectives to take our business to the next level of sustainable growth.”

Chuck Raup, currently vice-president of the U.S. candy, mint and gum business, has been promoted to president, U.S. A 10-year veteran of Hershey, Mr. Raup has experience leading the company’s operations across candy, mint and gum and previously led its Mexico business. Previously, he was a marketing and operational executive with Kraft Foods. He succeeds Todd Tillemans, who is leaving the company to pursue an outside opportunity.

Kristen Riggs, vice-president of innovation and strategic growth platforms, has been elevated to senior vice-president and chief growth officer. During her 15-year tenure with Hershey, Ms. Riggs has gained marketing, sales and commercial operations experience leading billion-dollar brands across marketing and sales. Recently, she led the redesign and execution of the company’s commercial planning operations. In her new role, she succeeds Mary Beth West, who will retire from the company.

Chris Scalia, vice-president of global human resources, will assume the role of senior vice-president and chief human resources officer. Mr. Scalia joined Hershey in 2005 and has held various senior executive roles across talent planning and development, data and analytics and operational effectiveness. He succeeds Kevin Walling, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity.

Hector de la Barreda has been named president of the Amplify snacking business and will now report directly to Ms. Buck. Mr. de la Barreda will continue to lead the Amplify snacking business, which includes SkinnyPop, Paqui, Oatmega, Pirate’s Booty and Krave brands. Previously he led Hershey’s Mexico business and, more recently, Hershey Canada.

All promotions take effect on Jan. 1, 2020. In addition, Terry O’Day, senior vice-president and chief technology and data officer, will retire from the company on March 31, 2020. Steve Voskuil, chief financial officer, will lead Hershey’s technology efforts.

Continuing in their executive leadership roles are Damien Atkins, senior vice-president and general counsel and secretary; Rohit Grover, president, international; and Jason Reiman, senior vice-president and chief supply chain officer.

“As we look toward future growth, we will continue to evolve as we take the business to the next level,” Ms. Buck said. “We have a strong, talented and proven leadership team in place to hit the ground running and are confident in our 2020 plans. These appointments reaffirm our commitment to developing world-class talent within our organization. On behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank Todd, Mary Beth, Kevin and Terry for their leadership and positive impact to Hershey.”