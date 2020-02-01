KANSAS CITY — Baking & Snack will launch its first podcast, Since Sliced Bread, on Jan. 15. The series will explore a new topic each season in hopes of uncovering fresh answers to the commercial baking industry’s latest challenges.

In Since Sliced Bread’s first season, Charlotte Atchley, senior editor at Baking & Snack, will speak with a range of industry leaders about how bakeries can reverse declining bread sales. From branding opportunities to formulating choices, solutions to this growing dilemma will be explored with guests that include:

Daniel Servitje, chief executive officer and chairman of Grupo Bimbo

Jon Davis, vice-president of innovation for Aryzta North America and La Brea Bakery

Julie Martin, social media manager at Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe

Tom Gumpel, founder and c.e.o. of MDJ Baking and former vice-president of bakery research and development for Panera Bread

Chad Donvito, chief marketing officer at King’s Hawaiian

Charlie Negaro Jr., c.e.o. of Chabaso

In the first episode, Ms. Atchley will talk to Josh Sosland, editor of Milling & Baking News, editor-in-chief of Food Business News and president of Sosland Publishing Co., about the sliced bread market’s performance over the years and how it stacks up against other products.

“We’ve had some really interesting conversations that I’m excited to share with the baking industry,” Ms. Atchley said. “I hope with this podcast, bakers will not only gain some insights but also feel like their craft is celebrated.”

Since Sliced Bread will be available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It also may be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com. To preview the series, listen to the clip above.