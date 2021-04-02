DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Univar Solutions, Inc. and EverGrain LLC have reached an agreement under which Univar becomes the exclusive distributor in Latin America for EverGrain’s portfolio of plant-based protein and fiber ingredients used in food, beverage and nutraceutical products. EverGrain, St. Louis, takes barley grains left over from brewing and processes them into ingredients.

“Our technical team, with solution centers in Brazil and Mexico, is fully equipped to support EverGrain’s products and our customers’ formulation needs,” said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions, Downers Grove. “We look forward to meeting the demands of our food and beverage customers for plant-based ingredients in Latin America.”

Last November EverGrain selected Univar Solutions to distribute the ingredients in the United States, Canada and various countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The EverGrain portfolio includes EverPro, EverVita Pro and EverVita Fibre. Potential applications for EverPro, a soluble protein, include ready-to-drink and ready-to-mix beverages, plant-based milks, and bars. EverVita Pro and EverVita Fibre may be used in baked foods, including bread, cakes, tortillas and pastas.

“EverGrain continues on its mission to create exceptional ingredients that nourish the world through the power of circularity,” said Rodger Jonas, chief sales officer for EverGrain. “We are proud to be working in synergy with Univar Solutions, extending the reach of our plant-based ingredients to Latin America and regions across the globe.

“As partners, we can offer sustainable, nutritious, and functional protein and fiber-rich ingredient solutions to more customers. The range of food and beverage applications that can benefit from the power of barley is endless.”