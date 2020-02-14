WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products rose 0.3% in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also rose, increasing 0.5%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 11 posted month-over-month gains and 7 finished lower.

The January index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 275.9% of the 1982-84 average, up 0.3% from a year ago. For all food at home, the January index was 243.1, up 0.7% from January 2019.

The C.P.I. for cereals and cereal products in January was 226.5, up 0.7% from December and up 0.4% from January 2019. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 235.7, up 4.3% from December but down 0.5% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 219.4, down 1% from the previous month and down 0.1% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 237.7, up 1.4% from December and up 1.2% from January 2019.

The price index for bakery products in January was 304.5, up 0.1% from December and up 0.3% from January 2019.

The January index for bread was 185.1, down 0.8% from December but up 1.4% from January 2019. Under this heading, the C.P.I. for white bread was 338.1, down 0.4% from December but up 2% from January 2019. For bread other than white, the index was 357.3, down 1.1% from December but up 0.6% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in January was 179.2, down 0.7% from December and down 2% from January 2019. The January index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 292.5, up 1.6% from December and up 1% from January 2019. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 316.4, up 1.1% from December and up 0.9% from January 2019; and cookies, 271.9, up 1.3% from the previous month and up 0.5% from the previous year.

The C.P.I. for other bakery products in January was 267.1, up 0.1% from December but down 0.5% from January 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in January included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 310.4, down 1.1% from December but up 1.5% from January 2019; crackers and cracker products, 301.6, down 0.7% from December and down 1.3% from January 2019; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 267.1, up 1.8% from December but down 0.9% from the previous year.