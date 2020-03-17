ANAHEIM, CALIF. — New Hope Network will not move forward with hosting a rescheduled Natural Products Expo West event in Anaheim, Calif., in 2020.

Resources will instead go toward Natural Products Expo East, scheduled to take place in Philadelphia Sept. 23-26, the event organizer said. This year will mark the first time in 40 years that the annual natural and organic products show will not take place in Anaheim.

New Hope is seeking to encourage participation in Expo East by offering a full credit for exhibit space. The credit also may be applied to 2020 media solutions, 2020 data and insights programming and Expo West 2021.

The organization also established a $5 million fund to support emerging brands impacted by the Expo West cancellations. An independent council comprised of natural products industry leaders is working to establish criteria for dispersing the funds.