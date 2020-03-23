LOUISVILLE, KY. — Papa John’s announced it is hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members to meet surging demand for delivery during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” said Marvin Boakye, chief people and diversity officer at Papa John’s. “We want to add talented team members to our Papa John’s family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers’ doorsteps. We are in the unique position — as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout — to help our communities through this crisis.”

The company added several new health and safety precautions to protect its workers, including enhanced restaurant sanitation and no contact delivery, which limits interactions during food drops-offs. Several third-party delivery platforms, including UberEats and Grubhub, also have added options to reduce face-to-face interactions between drivers and customers.

Other companies that specialize in off-premise services, including pizza chains like Domino’s and Pizza Hut, announced plans to hire additional workers. Grocery retailers, including Kroger, H-E-B, Albertsons and Walmart also are hiring, along with PepsiCo, which plans to add an additional 6,000 new full-time positions to meet increased demand during the outbreak.