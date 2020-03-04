WASHINGTON — Four baking plants gained Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star Certification for the first time, and an additional 37 gained recertification. This roster of plants recognized by the EPA was announced April 3 by the American Bakers Association.

Only 95 manufacturing plants in the United States gained EPA certification in 2019, ABA members (including two corn refining plants) accounted for 45%, the ABA said.

“ABA is proud of the baking industry’s commitment to their communities and sustainability goals that also help their bottom line,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the ABA.

Plants certified for the first time in 2019 were facilities operated by Flowers Foods, Inc. in Mesa, Ariz., and Henderson, Nev.; Mile Hi Companies, in Denver; and Bimbo Bakeries USA in Zanesville, Ohio.

BBU additionally was recognized as Energy Star Partner of the Year by the EPA, cited for the company’s company-wide energy management strategies, programs and achievements. Of the 41 baking plants certified, 15 are owned by Flowers Foods and 14 are owned by BBU. In 2019, the baking industry also had 43 plants gain Energy Star certification.

“Our members’ care deeply about sustainability initiatives,” said Rasma Zvaners, vice president of regulatory and technical services at the ABA. “The Energy Star program recognizes members of the baking industry who are dedicated to increasing energy efficiency and helping the environment.”

The 95 plants certified by the EPA span 20 different manufacturing industries and were credited by the EPA for taking steps that lowered their energy costs by $520 million, saving more than 100 trillion British thermal units and cut emissions, including 6 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The magnitude of these plants’ savings indicates that manufacturers in the United States have a lot to gain by investing in energy efficiency,” said Anne Idsal, principal deputy assistant administrator for air and radiation at the EPA. “Energy management is a win/win: saving money for manufacturers and protecting our environment.”

The ABA said 180 baking plants have registered for the Energy Star Challenge, and 25 facilities have achieved the challenge reduction goal of cutting their energy by 10% in five years or fewer.

The complete list of certified baking plants follows:

Alabama:

Flowers Foods, Inc., Tuscaloosa (bread and rolls)

Arkansas:

Flowers Foods, Inc., Batesville (bread and rolls)

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix (bread and rolls)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Mesa (bread and rolls)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Tolleson (bread and rolls)

California:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Diego (bread and rolls)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo (bread and rolls)

Colorado:

Mile Hi Companies, Denver (bread and rolls)

Iowa:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Dubuque (bread and rolls)

Illinois:

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit (cookies and crackers)

Indiana:

Klosterman Baking Co., Morristown (bread and rolls)

Tate & Lyle, Lafayette (corn refining)

Kentucky:

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton (cookies and crackers)

Louisiana:

Flowers Foods, Inc., Baton Rouge (bread and rolls)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Lafayette (bread and rolls)

Flowers Foods, Inc., New Orleans (bread and rolls)

Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls (bread and rolls)

Nevada:

Flowers Foods, Inc., Henderson (bread and rolls)

New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn (bread and rolls)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean (bread and rolls)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda (cookies and crackers)

North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia (bread and rolls)

Ohio:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Zanesville (bread and rolls)

Klosterman Baking Co. Cincinnati (bread and rolls)

Klosterman Baking Co., Springboro (bread and rolls)

Oklahoma:

The Bama Companies, Inc., Tulsa – Bama Pie (bread and rolls)

The Bama Companies, Inc., Tulsa – Frozen Dough (bread and rolls)

Oregon:

Dave’s Killer Bread (Flowers Foods, Inc.), Milwaukie (bread and rolls)

Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading (bread and rolls)

South Carolina:

Weston Foods Canada Inc., Gaffney (bread and rolls)

South Dakota:

Weston Foods Canada Inc., North Sioux City (cookies and crackers)

Tennessee:

Tennessee Bun Co., Dickson (bread and rolls)

Tate & Lyle, Loudon (corn refining)

Texas:

Flowers Foods, Inc., El Paso (bread and rolls)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Tyler (bread and rolls)

Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City (bread and rolls)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Ogden (cookies and crackers)

Virginia:

Flowers Foods, Inc., Lynchburg (bread and rolls)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Norfolk (bread and rolls)

Weston Foods Canada Inc., Front Royal (cookies and crackers)

Wisconsin: