KANSAS CITY — The American Society of Baking has announced it is partnering with Meals on Wheels America to raise funds to help fight hunger and food insecurity among older Americans. The effort comes as the number of homebound seniors who face hunger issues increases during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Many homebound seniors do not know where they will get their next meal,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director of the ASB. “We knew we had to help meet the increased demand for food delivery services by Meals on Wheels America.”

Mr. Van Amburg said the ASB will donate matching funds for the first $20,000 raised by ASB members. The goal is to raise $40,000 to help Meals on Wheels America.

All funds will be used to replenish food and supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated seniors, facilitate supply chain logistics with national vendors to help the hardest-hit communities and support timely distribution of science based information needed to ensure safe care for all, the ASB said.

“ASB members are some of the most generous and caring people in the world,” Mr. Van Amburg said. “We care deeply about feeding hungry people. Supporting Meals on Wheels America is one way we can make an important impact during the crisis.”