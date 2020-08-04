BETHLEHEM, PA. — Stuffed Puffs is launching a new chocolate-on-chocolate stuffed marshmallow variety.

The new flavor features milk chocolate inside a cocoa marshmallow. It will debut alongside a refreshed packaging look online at the brand’s digital shop and in select retailers in April.

“Stuffed Puffs was born around the campfire and for good reason,” said Michael Tierney, founder and chief executive officer at Stuffed Puffs. “It's taken the country by storm and we are so excited to offer chocolate-on-chocolate to make an old-fashioned American favorite even better.”

The brand also announced it has begun construction on a new, 150,000-square-foot plant that will open later this year.