VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA is launching Life Cuisine, a new brand designed to “feed modern lifestyles,” the company said. The lineup includes frozen bowls, egg bites and pizzas that cater to four consumer preferences: high-protein, low-carb, meatless and gluten-free.
The high-protein offerings provide 20-25 grams of protein and include:
- Korean style barbecue beef bowl
- Greek style chicken bowl
- Chicken enchilada bowl
- Beef and chorizo taco bowl
The low-carb Life Cuisine varieties contain 11 to 14 grams of net carbs and include:
- Uncured turkey bacon and aged white cheddar sous vide egg bites
- Tomato and spinach sous vide egg white bites
- Meatlovers cauliflower pizza bowl
- Spicy sausage and riced cauliflower bowl
- Buffalo style chicken and cauliflower bowl
- Creamy chicken and riced cauliflower bowl
The meatless options feature 10 to 20 grams of plant-based protein and include:
- Ricotta and spinach meatless meatballs pasta bowl
- Broccoli cake rice bowl
- Vermont white cheddar mac and broccoli bowl
The gluten-free offerings contain 18 grams of protein and include:
- Pepperoni cauliflower crust pizza
- Three cheese cauliflower crust pizza
“Life Cuisine offers flavor-filled, nutrient-packed recipes specifically crafted for every lifestyle,” Nestle said, “We’re on a mission to make your lifestyle delicious, every day, with varieties that fit your needs, now and in the future.”
Additionally, Nestle is releasing more than 40 new and improved Lean Cuisine recipes debuting in updated packaging, including a new line of bowls. Twelve of the recipes contain 20% more food compared to similar previous offerings. Lean Cuisine Bowls offerings include:
- Shrimp alfredo
- Sweet and sour chicken
- Four cheese tortelloni with pesto sauce
- Peanut chicken stir fry
- Roasted turkey and vegetables
- Orange chicken
- Savory sesame chicken and vegetables
- Balsamic glazed chicken
- Mango chicken with coconut rice
- Chicken teriyaki
- Sesame stir fry with chicken
- Korean style rice and vegetables
- Sticky ginger chicken
- Spice market chicken and cauliflower
- Spicy Baja-style chicken
- Unwrapped chicken burrito