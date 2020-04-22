VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA is launching Life Cuisine, a new brand designed to “feed modern lifestyles,” the company said. The lineup includes frozen bowls, egg bites and pizzas that cater to four consumer preferences: high-protein, low-carb, meatless and gluten-free.

The high-protein offerings provide 20-25 grams of protein and include:

Korean style barbecue beef bowl

Greek style chicken bowl

Chicken enchilada bowl

Beef and chorizo taco bowl

The low-carb Life Cuisine varieties contain 11 to 14 grams of net carbs and include:

Uncured turkey bacon and aged white cheddar sous vide egg bites

Tomato and spinach sous vide egg white bites

Meatlovers cauliflower pizza bowl

Spicy sausage and riced cauliflower bowl

Buffalo style chicken and cauliflower bowl

Creamy chicken and riced cauliflower bowl

The meatless options feature 10 to 20 grams of plant-based protein and include:

Ricotta and spinach meatless meatballs pasta bowl

Broccoli cake rice bowl

Vermont white cheddar mac and broccoli bowl

The gluten-free offerings contain 18 grams of protein and include:

Pepperoni cauliflower crust pizza

Three cheese cauliflower crust pizza

“Life Cuisine offers flavor-filled, nutrient-packed recipes specifically crafted for every lifestyle,” Nestle said, “We’re on a mission to make your lifestyle delicious, every day, with varieties that fit your needs, now and in the future.”

Additionally, Nestle is releasing more than 40 new and improved Lean Cuisine recipes debuting in updated packaging, including a new line of bowls. Twelve of the recipes contain 20% more food compared to similar previous offerings. Lean Cuisine Bowls offerings include: